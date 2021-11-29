Five reasons to buy Tesla stock

According to a report by the Korea Institute of Automotive Technology (KAII), in the first three quarters of 2021, global sales of electric vehicles exceeded 3 million units, allowing the company to reach 4 million units per year for the first time in history.

BloombergNEF is even more optimistic and expects global EV sales to reach 5.6 million this year, representing 8% of new car sales.

Wedbush Securities predicts that only Tesla will be able to capture up to 50% of the $ 5 trillion electric vehicle market in the coming years, while the rest of the manufacturers will compete for the remaining places.

With this in mind, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives in his “Excellence” rating raised the price target for Tesla from $ 1,100 to $ 1,400 per share. At the same time, Ives’s “bullish scenario” is $ 1800.

Thanks to Tesla’s rather successful attempts to conquer the Chinese market, Wedbush believes that from 2022, China’s share of Tesla will be $ 400 per share.

Overall across companies, Tesla remains the most popular model after selling 625,624 units. in the third quarter, up 51% over China’s second-largest SAIC Motor, which sold 413,037 units; Volkswagen – 287,852 units; while the Chinese BYD Corp. (NYSE: BYD) – 189,751 pcs.

Tesla has definitely created a big competitive lead in the electric vehicle market, which is difficult for ICE car manufacturers and newcomers to win back.

China in the spotlight

Tesla shares rose even more on Monday after Musk tweeted about the launch of the Model S Plaid in China in mid-2022.

“The Model S Plaid is just cool !!!!” Musk tweeted.

The $ 131,100 S Plaid reaches 1,020 horsepower. The model is equipped with a 17-inch touch screen and a steering wheel. On a single charge, the car is able to travel 627.6 km according to the EPA standard.

China is the world’s largest automotive market and this is a key point. According to Ives, this is “the basis for the overall bullish picture for Tesla.” Tesla’s third-quarter sales in China accounted for nearly half of U.S. sales … and they continue to climb.

For the third quarter, Tesla sold electric vehicles in China for $ 3.11 billion, which is 48.5% of the company’s US sales of $ 6.41 billion in the same period. This is also 41% more than sales in China a year ago.

Tesla delivered the first locally made electric vehicles to the Chinese market in January 2020. Tesla this year began shipping a second model to the Chinese from its gigafactory in Shanghai. Model 3 and Model Y are among the top three in terms of sales in China.

Tesla is now providing loans in China to boost sales. The company’s financial products even include zero down payment offerings.

Profitability and catalysts in 2022

So far, in every quarter of 2021, Tesla has managed to increase profit margins mainly by cutting costs and increasing sales.

The momentum is expected to continue into the next year as production rises, demand rises and new factories come online.

If the supply of raw materials improves next year, Tesla will benefit further.

Tesla on Monday filed for approval for the first phase of the Texas Gigafactory in Austin to produce the Model Y.

Tesla will invest a billion dollars in the Texas gigafactory, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The complex will consist of five separate objects.

The company is also building a “Gigafactory Berlin” in Germany, but here it has experienced some delays in approving environmental requirements.

Even without these catalysts, Tesla is ahead of everyone else.

According to the Financial Times, VW is the only automaker with a chance to overtake Tesla in volume by 2024.

While other major automakers are looking to significantly expand their EV offerings, Bernstein, IHS and EV-Volumes.com believe they won’t be able to get close to Tesla.

Is Apple really a threat to Tesla?

IT giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is reportedly ramping up efforts to build an autonomous car thanks to a recent breakthrough in chips, could pose a threat to Tesla, but for now in the rather distant future.

Apple intends to create a fully autonomous vehicle by 2025, although the company has yet to name a production partner for the vehicle.

Tesla has boasted the most impressive wealth creation story in the past couple of years. Undoubtedly because of this, Apple, which has been constantly changing its plans for Apple Car, seems to have moved one step further in the field of unmanned technology.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes that interest in Apple’s entry into the self-driving car market has increased on the back of rising shares in Tesla and other EV makers, suggesting the potential for capital accumulation.

However, Jonas and his team believe that the process of bringing Apple’s self-driving car to market could be delayed.

“We believe that a car without a steering wheel or pedals should be a ‘shared service’ and not a ‘own car’. More precisely, we do not believe that consumers will buy a fully autonomous vehicle … but will use the service in the form of a subscription or general transport, ”he added.

Morgan Stanley does not see Apple’s potential entry into the self-driving car market as a major threat to Tesla. At the moment, hardly anyone can match Tesla in the electric car segment.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on OilPrice resources

