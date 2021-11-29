forecasters announced the updated forecast for Tuesday – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Tuesday, November 30, a cyclone will come to Primorye: to the south – with snow, to the southeast – with rain and snow. By the middle of the day, the bad weather will disperse in Vladivostok – by the evening heavy snow, blizzard and ice are expected, a gale wind will blow, “Primpogoda” reports.

In the morning, in the south of Primorye, it will start to snow in places. In the afternoon, the cyclone will move to the coast of Primorye, the weather will sharply worsen. Snow will fall over most of the region, the most intense – in the southern half.

In the southeast of the edge, snow will alternate with rain. In some areas, snowfalls will be accompanied by ice phenomena. In some places the wind will intensify, a blizzard will rise. The maximum temperature is 0 … -7 ° С, in the east + 1 … + 6 ° С.

In Vladivostok, no significant precipitation is expected at night, the north wind will intensify in the morning, it will get colder to -2 …- 4 ° С. During the day, nature will show its cool temper: strong, by the end of the day, very heavy snow, blizzard and ice phenomena. The wind will intensify to a stormy one. The air temperature will continue to drop throughout the day.

According to the portal Windy.com, bad weather will come to the Far Eastern capital in the early morning – at about 6:00.

Due to the sharp deterioration of the weather, Primhydromet issued a storm warning. A high alert regime has been introduced in Vladivostok, which will operate until December 4.