Foreign Ministry announced “dense” and “viscous” consultations with the United States on visas – RBK

View of the building of the US Embassy in Moscow

(Photo: Pavel Golovkin / AP)



Consultations on the issuance of visas by Russia and the United States are not easy, said Yevgeny Ivanov, deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, RIA Novosti reports.

“They [консультации] so dense, viscous … But I know that in December they will continue, there are some kind of interchanges, ”Ivanov said. He noted that the parties have already managed to achieve some progress in consultations on the visa issue.

In April this year, following a series of new sanctions, the United States expelled ten Russian diplomats from Washington. In retaliation, the Russian authorities have banned the United States from hiring Russian or foreign employees to work at the US Embassy. After that, the US Embassy announced that from May 12 it would provide consular services only to Americans on an emergency basis and to issue only immigrant visas to Russians in a limited way. In early August, the US Embassy in Russia announced the end of consular services for Russians, recommending that they apply to US diplomatic missions in other countries to obtain nonimmigrant visas.

In total, due to the ban on hiring citizens of other countries, Washington has laid off more than 180 employees in diplomatic missions in Moscow, Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. After the mutual staff reductions, only 100 American diplomats remained in Russia, and 400 Russian diplomats remained in the United States, American senators pointed out in a letter to President Joe Biden in early October.