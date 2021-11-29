Foreign Ministry assessed the likelihood of resuming the work of the permanent mission to NATO – RBK

NATO headquarters in Brussels

(Photo: Pascal Rossignol / Reuters)



The Permanent Mission of Russia to NATO in Brussels, most likely, will not resume its work. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Alexander Grushko at the site of the Valdai discussion club, RBC correspondent reports.

“Everything is developing in such a way that we are unlikely to return. [в Брюссель]”, – said Grushko. He explained that this step is due to the return of NATO’s policy of “parrying the threat from the east”, which is now the key task of the alliance.

“The most important thing for us, realists, is that this is laid down in the form of military development. Everything that is happening on earth today, I emphasize, is carried out according to the tracing of the Cold War, all these operational plans are very reminiscent of what we have already experienced, ”added the Deputy Foreign Minister.

In early October, NATO decided to reduce the number of the Russian diplomatic mission in the organization. In particular, the alliance decided to expel eight employees for hostile activities, and the positions of two more – to abolish. NATO suspected the expelled diplomats of working for Russian intelligence. Thus, the composition of the permanent mission of Russia to the alliance in Brussels was to be reduced from 20 people to ten.