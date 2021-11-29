Foreign Ministry promised a response to the upcoming expulsion of 27 diplomats from the United States – RBK

Sergey Ryabkov

(Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters)



Russia will respond to the US decision not to issue visas to Russian diplomats and their families, due to which 27 diplomatic missions will be forced to leave the country on January 30. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, reports TASS.

“We warned the Americans that in order to avoid further reductions in their personnel here – we do not want this, but we cannot but respond in the same genre – they were warned that in order to avoid further reductions in personnel, they must stop,” Ryabkov said.

Russian Ambassador said about “staff shortage” due to the expulsion of diplomats from the United States



The fact that in January 2022 some of the Russian diplomats with their families will leave the United States was announced on November 27 by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. He said that accreditation was revoked from spouses of diplomats, and visas were not issued to children. Because of this, diplomats are forced to leave the United States. A second group of diplomats will return to Russia from the United States for the same reason next June.

Such an outflow of employees, according to Antonov, will lead to a “staff hunger” for the diplomatic mission.