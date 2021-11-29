https://ria.ru/20211129/reaktsiya-1761294636.html
Foreign Ministry promised to respond to Washington’s decision on the families of Russian diplomats
Foreign Ministry promised to respond to Washington’s decision on the families of Russian diplomats – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
Foreign Ministry promised to respond to Washington’s decision on the families of Russian diplomats
Moscow will not disregard Washington’s decision on accreditation for family members of Russian diplomats, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T15: 56
2021-11-29T15: 56
2021-11-29T16: 22
washington (city)
Moscow
Sergei Ryabkov
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)
Russia
in the world
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/0a/1736413028_0:66:3072:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_4dff02a32475c7ef7a8c62a6a10f68b8.jpg
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will not ignore Washington’s decision on accreditation for family members of Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. to answer, “he said. The diplomat stressed that the American side should abandon this practice. Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the United States said that Washington is revoking accreditation from wives and refusing to issue visas to the children of embassy employees. According to him, because of this, 27 diplomats will be forced to leave the country on January 30. In mid-April, Washington once again expanded anti-Russian sanctions and expelled ten diplomats. In response, Russia included the United States in the list of unfriendly countries, which, in particular, was prohibited from hiring Russians and citizens of third countries to work in the embassies. The American diplomatic mission said that it will have to significantly reduce its staff, so it will not be able to provide consular services in full. Since mid-May, Russians have stopped issuing non-immigrant visas. In June, after the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Moscow and Washington began contacts on the issue of normalizing the work of the embassies, but, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, this process “is marking time “because of the US attempts to put pressure on Russia.
https://ria.ru/20211129/vstrecha-1761292605.html
https://ria.ru/20210616/diplomatiya-1737157525.html
washington (city)
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/0a/1736413028_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_325e654927d79614eca721350b536a67.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
washington (city), moscow, sergey ryabkov, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), russia, in the world
Foreign Ministry promised to respond to Washington’s decision on the families of Russian diplomats
“It is imperative (we will answer. – Ed. Approx.), And we warned the Americans that in order to avoid further reductions in personnel here, we cannot but respond,” he said.
The diplomat stressed that the American side should abandon this practice.
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the United States said that Washington was revoking accreditation from wives and refusing to issue visas to the children of embassy employees. According to him, because of this, 27 diplomats will be forced to leave the country on January 30.
15:48
The Foreign Ministry told about the preparation of the meeting between Putin and Biden
In mid-April, Washington once again expanded anti-Russian sanctions and expelled ten diplomats. In response, Russia included the United States in the list of unfriendly countries, which, in particular, was prohibited from hiring Russians and citizens of third countries to work in the embassies. The American diplomatic mission said that it will have to significantly reduce its staff, so it will not be able to provide consular services in full. Since mid-May, nonimmigrant visas have stopped being issued to Russians.
In June, after the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Moscow and Washington began contacts on the issue of normalizing the work of the embassies, but, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, this process is “marking time” due to US attempts to put pressure on Russia …
Interstate relations between Russia and the United States