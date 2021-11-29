https://ria.ru/20211129/reaktsiya-1761294636.html

Foreign Ministry promised to respond to Washington’s decision on the families of Russian diplomats

Moscow will not disregard Washington’s decision on accreditation for family members of Russian diplomats, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will not ignore Washington’s decision on accreditation for family members of Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. to answer, “he said. The diplomat stressed that the American side should abandon this practice. Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the United States said that Washington is revoking accreditation from wives and refusing to issue visas to the children of embassy employees. According to him, because of this, 27 diplomats will be forced to leave the country on January 30. In mid-April, Washington once again expanded anti-Russian sanctions and expelled ten diplomats. In response, Russia included the United States in the list of unfriendly countries, which, in particular, was prohibited from hiring Russians and citizens of third countries to work in the embassies. The American diplomatic mission said that it will have to significantly reduce its staff, so it will not be able to provide consular services in full. Since mid-May, Russians have stopped issuing non-immigrant visas. In June, after the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Moscow and Washington began contacts on the issue of normalizing the work of the embassies, but, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, this process “is marking time “because of the US attempts to put pressure on Russia.

