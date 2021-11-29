G7 Health Ministers to Meet Today Due to Omicron Strain Situation

G7 health ministers are expected to hold an emergency meeting today over the new strain of coronavirus. It is convened at the initiative of the UK. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization did not rule out new outbreaks of the disease with serious consequences.

WHO believes that the overall global risk associated with the new omicron strain is “very high”. In a new report from the organization, on priority measures to combat covid, it is said that the emerging variant of the coronavirus has a large number of mutations, which is why it is not clear whether vaccines can effectively protect against new infections or severe disease. However, the WHO noted that the current drugs can still provide some protection. Nevertheless, the organization called for an increase in vaccination coverage as soon as possible – especially among those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Problems associated with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus are planned to be discussed at the special session of the World Health Assembly, which has opened today. WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus reiterated the so-called “vaccine crisis”, due to which, according to him, over 80% of the global volume of drugs went to the most developed countries, while countries with low incomes accounted for only about 0.5 % of doses.

The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus “omicron” became known last week. It was first identified in South African countries. According to some scientists, this variant may be more infectious and overcome the protection of vaccines.