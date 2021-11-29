Gamaleya Center applies for a study of a COVID vaccine for children – RBC

Photo: Georges Schneider / Global Look Press



National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei submitted documents to the Ministry of Health to obtain permission to study a vaccine against coronavirus among children aged six to 11. This was announced by the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg, reports “Interfax”.

“This morning we submitted documents to the Ministry of Health, as I promised, for conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik vaccine for children from six to 11 years old,” Gunzburg said.

He estimates that the first and second phases of clinical trials will take up to two months. The scientist said that it is planned to test two doses of the vaccine: 1/10 and 1/5 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is used for adults. “I think that in this case we will recommend 1/10 of the adult dose, and then we will see in the course of clinical trials,” added Gunzburg.

On November 24, the Ministry of Health registered a vaccine designed to protect adolescents aged 12-17 against COVID-19. Clinical trials of this vaccine began in July and took place on the basis of 12 children’s medical institutions in the capital. In November, the third phase of trials began, in which the dosage of the drug had already been determined.