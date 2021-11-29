https://ria.ru/20211129/gaz-1761313640.html

Gazprom commented on gas prices in Europe

Gazprom commented on gas prices in Europe

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Forward gas prices in Europe at a thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters cannot be called stable, but there are no signs of a noticeable decline so far, said Alexander Ivannikov, head of the financial department of Gazprom. US dollars per thousand cubic meters sustainable. We see that they have already begun to negatively affect demand, “he said during a conference call. Nevertheless, given the occupancy of underground storage facilities and the heating season in Europe and Asia,” gas “is unlikely to decrease in the coming months, he added. Ivannikov emphasized that Gazprom fulfills absolutely all obligations to its counterparties.” Moreover, I note that Gazprom’s share in the European market remains stable, which only confirms the fact that the downward trend in gas imports by Europe is a general market trend, “he said. Gas prices in Europe The European gas market is experiencing fluctuations ania from the end of summer. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. According to Vladimir Putin, the gas shortage in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. On November 9, on behalf of the Russian leader, Gazprom began to fulfill the plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities (UGS). Since November 12, another increase in the cost of fuel has been observed. In five trading days, the target price jumped 25% and surpassed $ 1,120 on November 18. The reason for the new leap, in particular, was the news about the suspension of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

