Gazprom named the price of gas for non-CIS countries in the fourth quarter

2021-11-29T17: 44

2021-11-29T17: 44

2021-11-29T19: 08

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom estimates the price of gas for export to non-CIS countries in the fourth quarter at $ 550 per thousand cubic meters, said Andrey Zotov, deputy head of the Gazprom Export department. “As for the fourth quarter, it is clear that market conditions and forward curves show that the price of the 4th quarter will be the maximum price. And according to the calculations that we did on 25.10, .. the weighted average price of 550 dollars (per thousand cubic meters – ed.) “, – Zotov said during a conference call of the company. Earlier on Monday, Gazprom said that the average price of the company’s gas exports to Europe in January-September increased 1.9 times in annual terms and amounted to $ 241 per thousand cubic meters. At the end of the third quarter, the figure was $ 313.4 per thousand cubic meters, which is almost 2.7 times more than in the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, in August, Gazprom announced that it forecasts the average price for a portfolio of long-term gas contracts. supplied by the company to the European non-CIS countries in 2021 at the level of $ 269.6 per thousand cubic meters. But in October, Bloomberg, citing a review by Wood & amp; Co analyst following a meeting with the company’s management, reported that Gazprom revised its forecast for the indicator, raising it to $ 295-330 per thousand cubic meters.

