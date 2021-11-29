“Georgia did not have a criminal president.” Mikheil Saakashvili spoke at the trial for the first time – over him

Nina Akhmeteli

BBC Russian Service

Hour ago

Photo author, Reuters

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, against whom several criminal cases were initiated at home, for the first time after his return and arrest, was brought to the building of the Tbilisi City Court. Saakashvili was taken from a military hospital in Gori, where he is being rehabilitated after a 50-day hunger strike.

President is not a criminal

“I am Mikhail Saakashvili, and Georgia did not have a criminal president. I want all Georgians to know this. The founder of the Georgian state could not be a criminal, because criminals do not found, but destroy states,” the third President of Georgia.

Saakashvili delivered his speech from a glass cage for the defendants, and since the 2000s, this was the first time he was present in a trial of himself.

Some Georgian media called the trial in the Tbilisi City Court “historic” – for the first time in the history of Georgia and Georgian justice, a former president of the country is on trial.

The criminal case, which the Tbilisi City Court has been considering for several years, is about the events of fourteen years ago. Then the authorities dispersed a protest in the center of the capital; security officials raided the independent TV company Imedi. In addition, Saakashvili is suspected of embezzling the property of the late businessman Badri Patarkatsishvili (Imedi belonged to the businessman’s family, and she was able to get the TV channel back only in 2012).

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia at that time, and on the whole, the prosecutor’s office accuses him of exceeding his powers. If guilty is proved, he faces five to eight years in prison.

But this is just one of several criminal cases in which the ex-president was indicted after his two terms expired. Saakashvili has already been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison on charges of embezzlement of budgetary funds and the early release of high-ranking police officers guilty of the murder of an employee of the United Georgian Bank, Alexander Girgvilani.

Saakashvili is also accused of illegally crossing the Georgian border. This is already a new charge, which was brought against him after his return to Georgia in the fall of 2021 and his arrest.

Saakashvili himself, speaking in court, called it the greatest humiliation and “a classic Russian combination.”

“The whole world is amazed that I have to contact you like this because of the glass, instead of being able in my country, in the country I have built, to walk with you and develop it further,” he said.

Saakashvili talked about achievements, but also admitted mistakes that were made during his presidency.

“Have we had mistakes? More than enough. There are many such mistakes that I really regret. First of all, my mistake is this court [….] The fact that we did not create an independent court affected many of my compatriots, and now me. I apologize to everyone involved. Once again, I apologize for that. But mistakes are one thing, and crime is another, “Saakashvili said.

Photo author, VANO SHLAMOV / AFP Photo caption, On November 7, 2007, riot police broke into Imedi TV, damaging the equipment and forcing the employees to leave the building.

Saakashvili considers all the accusations and sentences against him to be political. Immediately after his arrest, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike that lasted 50 days.

Road to court

After his arrest in October 2021, Saakashvili was sent to a prison in the city of Rustavi, and then transferred to a prison hospital on the outskirts of Tbilisi, despite the fact that his lawyers and supporters spoke about the risks to his health and safety in this institution. Saakashvili himself also said that he was transferred to a prison hospital by deception and force. He went on a hunger strike, which eventually lasted 50 days.

A group of specialists set up by the Public Defender (Ombudsman for Human Rights) also made a recommendation to transfer Saakashvili from a prison hospital to a multidisciplinary clinic. On November 19, he was transferred to a military hospital in the city of Gori, after which Saakashvili ended his hunger strike.

The question of whether the imprisoned ex-president will be brought to the trial in Tbilisi remained key. The special penitentiary service refused to bring the ex-president to the previous court hearings, explaining this by security risks and an additional risk to his health.

Saakashvili’s lawyers have been saying all this time that he wants and can attend the trial, but the authorities are afraid of Saakashvili’s public speech, violating his rights by such a decision.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, The question of whether the imprisoned ex-president will be delivered to the Tbilisi City Court remained a key issue ahead of the trial.

The fact that this time the ex-president would still get into the meeting room became clear only shortly before the trial, when a special penitentiary service car, accompanied by a police escort, left the territory of the military hospital in Gori, where Saakashvili was placed ten days ago.

Police were mobilized to the courthouse in Tbilisi. Saakashvili’s supporters and representatives of the United National Movement party, which he founded, have gathered here.

From time to time the situation escalated, clashes took place between the protesters and law enforcement officers. The protesters were outraged by the actions of law enforcement agencies, who literally dragged the operator off the fence, which he used as a platform for filming. An attempt to climb the hill next to a participant in the action ended in a new skirmish.

Then there was an attempt by the protesters to block traffic. The Georgian Interior Ministry reported that fifteen people were detained for administrative offenses.

The department says that law enforcement officers used proportional force and special means against those protesters who did not obey the lawful demands of the police and resisted. The ministry did not specify what kind of special means they were talking about, but some Georgian media believe that pepper spray was used.

“Russian plans”

Both the protesters and the journalists were unable to get into the courtyard through the police cordon. With the exception of the group of Georgia’s public broadcaster – the Georgian First Channel – they were allowed into the courtroom and given the right to broadcast the trial live.

The protesters gathered at the court all this time listened to Saakashvili’s speech, which lasted more than an hour, through the speakers.

Prosecutors tried to interrupt Saakashvili’s speech, saying that he had been talking for a long time about what was not relevant to the case, and it was necessary to start examining the evidence. The lawyers entered into a skirmish with them. As a result, the judges did not restrict Saakashvili, giving him the opportunity to finish his speech in court.

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, The situation near the court, where Saakashvili’s supporters gathered, periodically escalated

The ex-president reminded the authorities of the dispersal of the rally on June 20, 2019 and the violence in the center of Tbilisi on July 5 of this year. He linked the anti-government rallies in the fall of 2007 with Russia’s plans, but admitted that there were many dissatisfied with the government at that time because of the painful reforms and rather high inflation. According to him, the authorities also received a letter from the FBI, in which they were warned that several thieves had arrived in Yerevan and intend to organize riots in Tbilisi. According to him, Saakashvili watched the events of November 7 in Tbilisi on TV and did not give any instructions.

“They [правоохранители] performed duties – as they understood and based on the experience of our police, which was then very young and very inexperienced, “Saakashvili said, noting that this happens in many countries and it never occurs to anyone to excite criminal proceedings.

According to Saakashvili, after these events he resigned, and then a new presidential election was held, which he hardly won, in order to get a new mandate from the people.

“I did this in order to thwart Russian plans and so that because of these rallies and speeches, we would not be blocked from integrating into NATO,” Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili finished his speech in court to the applause of those present in the courtroom. He promised that Georgia will be free, proud and successful, noting that it must free itself from the current regime.

The former president was taken away after his speech for health reasons – it does not yet allow full participation in the process. The next meeting is scheduled for December 23.

Meanwhile, another criminal case is expected this week, in which Saakashvili is accused of embezzling budget funds.

According to one of his lawyers, Nika Gvaramia, for the ex-president, the presence at this process is extremely important.