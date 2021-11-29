“Georgia did not have a criminal president.” Mikheil Saakashvili spoke at the trial for the first time – over him

  • Nina Akhmeteli
  • BBC Russian Service

Mikhail Saakashvili

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, against whom several criminal cases were initiated at home, for the first time after his return and arrest, was brought to the building of the Tbilisi City Court. Saakashvili was taken from a military hospital in Gori, where he is being rehabilitated after a 50-day hunger strike.

President is not a criminal

“I am Mikhail Saakashvili, and Georgia did not have a criminal president. I want all Georgians to know this. The founder of the Georgian state could not be a criminal, because criminals do not found, but destroy states,” the third President of Georgia.

Saakashvili delivered his speech from a glass cage for the defendants, and since the 2000s, this was the first time he was present in a trial of himself.

Some Georgian media called the trial in the Tbilisi City Court “historic” – for the first time in the history of Georgia and Georgian justice, a former president of the country is on trial.

