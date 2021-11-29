German Foreign Ministry announced non-recognition of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 | News | News

Berlin rejects sanctions among allies. Thus, on Monday, November 29, the representative of the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger commented on the US measures against Nord Stream 2.

On November 23, the United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Cyprus-based Transadria and the Marlin vessel, which are linked to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the American department clarified that the restrictions are introduced on the basis of the law “On the Protection of Energy Security of Europe” of 2019.

Burger said that the heads of departments of the German Foreign Ministry and Energy Department were in Washington and held constructive talks with senior representatives of the US administration and Congress. According to him, Germany is in close contact with the US administration to implement a joint statement on energy security and SP-2.

However, as the representative of the FRG Foreign Ministry pointed out, the parties are at different levels in regular and constructive contact.

“We fundamentally reject the use of sanctions against the allies, so there (in the FRG’s appeal to the United States – Ed.) There should be nothing surprising,” Burger added during the briefing.

Earlier, on November 28, it became known that the German government called on the US Congress not to impose sanctions against SP-2 due to the fact that restrictions could weaken confidence in the United States. It was noted that Germany is “determined to successfully implement” the bilateral agreements reached on July 21, which, in particular, are aimed at “keeping Russia from abusing the pipeline for aggressive political purposes.”

At the same time, according to Foreign Policy, the administration of US President Joe Biden, through its Democratic supporters in Congress, is seeking to exclude sanctions against Nord Stream 2 from the country’s defense budget. It was clarified that the current administration of the United States wants to prevent the imposition of sanctions against companies from Germany associated with the SP-2.

On November 16, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of SP-2. According to the regulator, it will be possible to continue certification when a subsidiary company for the German part of the pipeline is created in Germany. The German Ministry of Energy called the suspension of certification a regulatory issue and an intermediate stage in this procedure, adding that this will not affect the energy supply of Germany in any way.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.