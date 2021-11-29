https://ria.ru/20211129/germaniya-1761274302.html

German Foreign Ministry rejects sanctions against Nord Stream 2

German Foreign Ministry rejects sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

German Foreign Ministry rejects sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Berlin fundamentally rejects economic restrictions against its allies, therefore, in its call to Washington to abandon sanctions against Nord Stream … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T14: 32

2021-11-29T14: 32

2021-11-29T15: 25

in the world

USA

Germany

German Foreign Ministry

Ukraine

washington (city)

north stream – 2

christopher burger

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759581173_0-0:2939:1653_1920x0_80_0_0_e101854ff8072255fe4259b405799c67.jpg

BERLIN, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Berlin fundamentally rejects economic restrictions against its allies, so there is “nothing surprising” in its call to Washington to drop sanctions against Nord Stream 2. This was stated by the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger. On the eve of the Axios portal, citing documents, wrote that the German government had asked the US Congress not to toughen the sanctions policy on the gas pipeline, as it would damage transatlantic unity. In Germany’s opinion, Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to Ukraine as long as gas is transited through its territory. Burger stressed that Germany’s position on this matter remains unchanged. Washington and held talks with senior officials of the US administration and Congress. “We & lt; … & gt; are in close contact & lt; … & gt; on the implementation of the joint statement (on energy security and Nord Stream 2” – Ed. .) and we are at different levels in regular and constructive contact, “Burger said at a briefing. Last week, US sanctions came into force against Transadria (based in Cyprus) and the Russian-flagged vessel Marlin, linked to the mainline. Later, the spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said that Washington will continue to pursue a policy of economic restrictions. Congressmen insist on adopting amendments to the US defense budget for 2022 containing sanctions against Nord Stream 2. As the American media write, in the administration of President Joe Biden, on the contrary, they want allow the introduction of financial restrictions for German firms Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The installation took three years and was completed on September 10. In mid-November, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) suspended Nord Stream 2 AG’s certification as an independent operator, which had begun on September 8. The procedure is necessary for the line to comply with the updated EU Gas Directive. Its regulations state that the pipeline must either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company. As an independent operator of Nord Stream 2, only the German subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified, which must become the owner and the operator of the German section of the pipeline. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission.

https://ria.ru/20211129/davlenie-1761261107.html

https://ria.ru/20211129/potok-1761228017.html

USA

Germany

Ukraine

washington (city)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

How the Nord Stream 2 was completed: progress is on schedule How the Nord Stream 2 was completed: progress is on schedule 2021-11-29T14: 32 true PT2M30S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759581173_331-0:2400:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_6165c63a5a7436baa4c9c9679cb621b0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, germany, germany foreign ministry, ukraine, washington (city), north stream – 2, christopher burger