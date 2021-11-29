Germany’s plans to introduce a visa-free regime for young Russians explained

The German authorities can introduce a visa-free regime for certain categories of Russians, including young people under 25. This is stated in the coalition agreement of the new government of Germany, which may come to power in December this year. According to the media, Johan Zaathof, coordinator of the German government for intersocial cooperation with the Russian Federation, who took part in agreeing the text of the agreement, this decision is intended to deepen ties between citizens of both countries. The expert assessed the prospects of this initiative.

The new government coalition of Germany “Traffic Light”, named after the colors of its participating parties (SPD – red, FDP – yellow, Union 90 / “Greens” – green), in its agreement paid a lot of attention to Russia. German politicians – albeit somewhat restrainedly – expressed their hope for strengthening the dialogue with the Russian Federation. And while Germany intends to follow a common European course towards Moscow, as well as support Ukraine, the coalition agreement provides for cooperation with Russia in areas such as climate protection, health care, education and energy.

However, one of the most pleasant provisions in the agreement is associated with the intention of the new German government to simplify the entry of certain categories of citizens of the Russian Federation. The text of the agreement says: “We are planning to create the possibility of visa-free entry from Russia to Germany for especially important target groups, for example, young people under 25 years old.”

According to the German government’s coordinator for intersocial cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership countries, Bundestag deputy from the SPD Johan Zaathof, such an initiative aimed at “uniting people” is extremely important as it will help deepen ties between peoples.

Zaathof also stressed that visa negotiations were suspended in 2014 due to the Ukrainian crisis. However, before that, Germany was actively discussing the possibility of facilitating the procedure for the entry of citizens from the Russian Federation.

“This question has flashed from time to time, but it has never been so acute,” German political analyst Alexander Rahr comments on MK. “Moreover, if this idea is a priority for the new government of Germany, and it is spelled out in its program, then German diplomats at all levels will contribute to its early implementation.

Personally, I am both in favor of this proposal. I myself have been participating in this discussion for over ten years. It is very good that the younger generation of Germans will have the opportunity to travel freely not only in Europe and the United States, but also in Russia. Indeed, if Russians under 25 are allowed to enter Germany without a visa, German youth will automatically receive this right.

This initiative will enrich both peoples. I speak about this based on my own experience. In West Germany, where I grew up, it was very important that during the Cold War, young people from school were in contact with the French, Dutch, and British and thus digest all the problems of the past. Dialogue plays a key role in this issue. But it must be bilateral. “

According to the expert, Germany is the country that advocates providing the possibility of a visa-free regime in Europe to all Russians – this was observed at the Petersburg Dialogue and in many other forums. However, the main problem is that not all European states want this, simply because their relations with Russia are much worse.

“This is why you have to make some compromises,” continues Alexander Rahr. – The Germans tell other EU countries: if you do not want all Russians to travel freely in Europe, then at least diplomats, business representatives and young people should receive this right. And you definitely need to agree on this, since it will be correct and humanistic.

Germany believes that progress on the issue of introducing a visa-free regime will occur only when, through such a compromise, it manages to agree on this with those European states that in principle do not want to let Russians in. But this is really some kind of nonsense. Young Ukrainians, Moldovans, Georgians can visit Germany without visas, although the economic situation in their countries is much worse than in Russia. Therefore, it is silly to be afraid that many will flee from the Russian Federation to the West. This is absurd, there is no logic in it!

At the same time, the Germans, of course, want to continue teaching the Russians about democracy. They believe that this should be attempted through the younger generation. They need to show how wonderful people live in the West, so that later this model of life would be transferred to Russia. For me, this happened with the Decembrists: young officers returned from Europe to Tsarist Russia and wanted drastic changes there.

But, I think, this will not happen in the modern Russian Federation. Because young people there already know that their country is built on traditional democracy. Meanwhile, Moscow also has enough capabilities, strength and will to use a similar lever of pressure and show young Europeans that bears do not walk on Russian streets and bandits do not stand at every turn. Explain that this is a very open and economically successful country. Of course, with all the existing problems.

Russia has already proved that it can be attractive to tourists during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when a visa-free regime in Russia was in effect for several months in a row, which helped a lot to improve the Russian image outside the country. “

In any case, one should not forget that even if there is political will in Germany itself regarding the “visa-free” for young Russians, for this initiative to develop, the consent of all EU countries and the Schengen area is required. And it is precisely this circumstance that makes us perceive the idea put forward by the new coalition with a great deal of skepticism.