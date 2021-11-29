“Gucci House”: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and others – about the film

In the “Gucci House” the motivation of each family member, employee, partner follows from what this or that hero understands by the word “Gucci”. If for Patricia it is a way to survive, for her husband it is a family business, which, it seems, he would gladly refuse, for Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) it is creative freedom. But what did the House of Gucci mean to those who stood at its origins?

Jeremy Irons in the movie House of Gucci Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Jeremy Irons, who got the role of Guccio Gucci’s son Rodolfo, Maurizio’s father, answers the question like this: “It’s the smell of leather. Continuity, continuation of the family business started by his father. A sense of belonging to the era of bygone glamor. I think for him Gucci takes a place in the museum, ”he says of his hero.

The time Irons is citing is the post-war 1950s, when Italian la dolce vita philosophy came into vogue and Gucci fans included Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly. By the way, in the film there is a scene with a flower scarf, which had a real prototype. The print for the Italian House was invented by the artist Vittorio Accornero, inspired by Botticelli’s “Spring”, and Rodolfo only printed it on a scarf – it was a gift for Grace Kelly.

Jared Leto at the “Gucci House” Los Angeles Premiere, November 2021 Invision / AP / East News

For Paolo Gucci, who, as it seems to him, is shining with artistic talent, the brand’s heritage is of no particular value, and this is shown in the picture in a rather grotesque way. However, Jared Leto, who often appears in the frame along with Al Pacino, who played his stern father Aldo, with his presence reduces the degree of tension in any scene. At least because the whole film is impossible to get rid of the thought of his makeup. “I spent six hours every day on makeup, but always with joy and gratitude,” says the actor. – I used this time to do the inner work on the hero. It makes no sense to put on a mask if there is nothing behind it. ”

“Gucci House” in the Russian box office since December 2.