Gunzburg called the timing of the development of a vaccine against the omicron-strain of coronavirus

Gunzburg called the timing of the development of a vaccine against the omicron-strain of coronavirus – Russia news today

Gunzburg called the timing of the development of a vaccine against the omicron-strain of coronavirus

The development of a new version of the vaccine against the omicron-strain of coronavirus will take no more than ten days, another 45-50 days are needed for regulatory procedures, the director said … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T21:05

2021-11-29T21: 05

2021-11-29T21: 40

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The development of a new version of the vaccine against the omicron-strain of coronavirus will take no more than ten days, another 45-50 days are needed for regulatory procedures, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. months, but in an emergency situation, it will be possible to keep within 45-50 days. At the same time, it will be possible to discuss the replacement of the vaccine only after receiving more complete data on the new strain, Gintsburg emphasized. The Gamaleya Center still considers the existing Russian vaccines against coronavirus Sputnik V “and” Sputnik Light “effective against the” omicron “. Despite this, SIC began to adapt them – according to protocols for strains identified as “of concern”. This was previously reported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and, according to the fund, it is unlikely that such a modification will be required. However, according to him, in this case the new version of Sputnik could be ready for mass production in 45 days. Several hundred boosters could be brought to the international market by February 20, 2022. Omicron strain SARS-CoV-2 On November 20, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, which contains more than forty mutations in S-protein, which is necessary for a pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably an AIDS patient. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, and also, presumably, in France, Switzerland and Austria. All these cases are imported. In addition, the emergence of this “omicron” is reported in Spain and Sweden. The World Health Organization, at an emergency meeting, recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many other countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.

2021

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/0e/1575785571_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_402c5852aebe36cc1f2b5e58be727c1c.jpg

