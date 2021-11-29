Gunzburg said that any vaccine can be revaccinated after Sputnik V – Society

MOSCOW, November 29. / TASS /. You can revaccinate against covid after using Sputnik V with any vaccine, but a combination with Sputnik Light gives the best protection. At the same time, mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna or Pfizer, should be boosted with Sputnik V, the director of the V.I. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“The effectiveness of Sputnik V against the delta strain is, according to various estimates, from 83% to 90%, which is much higher than the effectiveness of other vaccines. Therefore, Moderna and Pfizer are very good at boosting Sputnik, and Sputnik V should be boosted with the same.” Sputnik Light. “It is possible with other vaccines, but the effect will be better if Sputnik V is boosted with Sputnik Light,” the scientist said.

He explained that ILV vaccines elicit a good immune response against the pre-delta strains of coronavirus. “The mRNA vaccines, they are good, but they are designed in such a way that the protein – the antigen they deliver to our cells – is in the same spatial form. It elicits a very high immune response against the Wuhan strain and many others that preceded delta. When the delta strain appeared, it turned out that the effectiveness of antibodies that are formed on those proteins that are synthesized in mRNA vaccines dropped almost two times – to 50%. states, therefore the spectrum of antibodies formed that neutralize the virus is much wider, “- explained Gunzburg.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, reported that vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination with Sputnik Light in combination show good results, protection against coronavirus is more than 92%.