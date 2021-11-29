High alert introduced in Vladivostok due to impending snowfall

On Monday, November 29, a high alert regime began to operate in Vladivostok in connection with the deterioration of weather conditions predicted for November 30 and December 1. It will operate until December 4 – such a decision was made by the city commission for the prevention and elimination of emergencies and fire safety, the mayor’s office reports. The chief forecaster of the region, Boris Kubai, recommends that residents of the city stay at home during bad weather.

All services are switched to a round-the-clock, enhanced mode of operation. The Public Security Directorate, together with the Civil Protection Directorate, was instructed to provide for the possibility of deploying mobile heating points for citizens. The Department for the Fuel and Energy Complex is to organize interaction with resource supplying and network enterprises, to summarize information on the availability and readiness of reserve energy supply sources.

The Department of Roads and Improvement reported that in the city on the eve of bad weather, 27 routes for the movement of snow-removing equipment were corrected.

“About 200 units of special equipment will be involved in the work,” they specified. “300 janitors of two municipal enterprises and involved organizations are ready to remove snow manually”.

According to Head of Primhydromet Boris Kubay, tomorrow Vladivostok may meet “with a real element.”

“On November 30, small morning precipitation in the afternoon will turn into intense snow, a blizzard with snow drifts and ice phenomena,” he said. – The city and regional services were warned about all this 5-6 days in advance, the regional, city and regional operational headquarters began to work from Friday, a high alert regime has already been introduced in Vladivostok. But in order for the relevant services to work with maximum efficiency, it would be good for residents of Vladivostok to stay at home and work remotely on November 30 and December 1, not to travel to the city by personal transport during this period and not to park it on the roadway. “

Residents and guests of Vladivostok are advised to be extremely careful during bad weather. Citizens are asked to report all violations in the work of the city economy to the operative duty officer of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the city by phone: 2222-333.

You can also report problems by calling the district dispatch offices of EDDS: Leninsky District – 2-223-875, Frunzensky – 2-614-392, Sovetsky – 2-614-281, Pervorechensky – 2-614-478, Pervomaisky – 2-614- 304.