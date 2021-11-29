his chance in court promises loss to Georgia

Street closures, clashes with police and mass arrests of protesters. In such a situation, the former President of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, left the prison hospital for the first time on November 29 and was brought to trial. This court, ironically, was just considering the case of dispersing a rally of his opponents in 2007. The ex-president did not recognize the court, but he willingly used it as a platform for public speaking. Apparently, he was waiting for this chance for two months behind bars.

The gates of the military hospital in Gori are wide open: a paramilitary cortege and escort vehicles with special forces armed to the teeth are leaving. They are guarding a special minibus of the penitentiary service, inside which is the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili. It takes only 30 minutes to get from Gori to the capital’s court, and the main entrance to Tbilisi – Agmashenebeli Alley – has already been blocked by overheated nationalists. At the request of the police, the hooligans refused to disperse, the road remained blocked, the fighters were forced to use special gas. The organizers of the riots immediately accused the police of excessive brutality.

– We demanded that you free the roadway, – the policeman reminds.

– I ask you: why did you arrange this provocation? You are a provocateur, you must learn to behave normally. Talk to me like a policeman, not like during a street showdown, – demands Saakashvili’s supporter Gigi Ugulava.

“We demanded that you vacate the roadway,” the officer repeats.

– Precisely a provocation! It was the provocative actions of the police that led people to come out onto the roadway, Ugulava claims in response. – you sprayed gas there, at least you apologized for it. We will stay here as long as the process lasts.

The fact that Saakashvili ended up in court physically is the result of the most powerful pressure on the Georgian authorities, both inside the country and outside. As well as the fact that the main troublemaker and hunger strike imitator was nevertheless transferred from the Gldani prison hospital to the military hospital in Gori.

– I do not recognize your court and I do not recognize justice in Georgia. Nobody recognizes them all over the world, – said ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili. – And even more so I do not recognize the prosecutor’s office. I’m not going to be part of a pre-written comedy.

He said and immediately turned the meeting into a musical: Saakashvili began to sing the national anthem of Georgia.

Out of breath, the third president began to look for water with his eyes. The judge, leading this process, almost brought it up herself.

– If you need anything, water or something else, there is no problem. You will be provided with this, – the judge assured the former head of state.

“Thank you, everything is there, thank you,” comrade Saakashvili responded.

– If you need a break or something like that, if we miss something, then let the defense side immediately report it. And we will immediately stop the process, – the judge promised.

At the trial, Saakashvili did not say anything new: he spoke in favor of regime change in Georgia and thanked those who came to the walls of the court to support him personally. And at that moment the real massacre of the police and extremists continued near the court. A military helicopter was hovering in the air, Saakashvili’s supporters did everything to ensure that the action near the court was as bright and noisy as possible. And if not for the police, they were ready to storm the court itself, and even release the ex-president. But the security forces kept everything under control.

The very presence of Saakashvili in Georgia, even if in court, but not in prison, speaks volumes – Georgian TV channels are vying with each other to report on the impending resignation of Prime Minister Garibashvili. Against this background, the nationalists decided to put pressure on and put pressure on the authorities.

The opposition both promises and threatens: before the New Year it will do everything for Saakashvili to be released. The nationalists have almost achieved their goal – only two months have passed since Saakashvili was in Georgia, and he is already in a hospital bed in a military hospital, almost free.

Saakashvili has a chance. And if he uses it, it means that the destabilization of the Georgian state will continue. And as it usually happens, the Georgian people will be the losers.

