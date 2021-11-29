How Schoolchildren Prepare for September 1st with Dwayne Johnson’s Video Meme

In preparation for September 1, Russian schoolchildren are helped by a video with American actor Dwayne Johnson. The Rock trend focuses on the irritants of adolescents that overtake them after the end of summer. The former wrestler in the rollers appears to be both a classmate who left with his parents at sea on August 31, and a student who goes home not in a hot bus, but with his father in the car.

How the video meme about school with Dwayne Johnson came about

Video memes with frames of live broadcasts from the instagram of American actor Dwayne Johnson under the track Bellini – Samba De Janeiro appeared in the Russian-language tiktok back in July 2021. The authors of the videos supplemented the Skala speaking on camera with their texts of the most varied and often absurd content. In August, schoolchildren who were waiting for the start of the school year drew attention to the trend. Dwayne Johnson seemed to be the one who would perfectly convey their feelings about relationships with parents and other teens.

One of the first tiktoks that marked the beginning of the school trend with an American actor was the video memch4k06published on August 7th. The author of the video, with the help of Johnson’s Rock, described the everyday situation faced by many teenagers trying to spend their last summer days for their own pleasure:

I sit down at the computer and don’t even turn it on. AND [тут приходят] parents with their lecture that I was of zero benefit and that at my age they washed the floor in one second, washed 7474748383 dishes, cooked food 24/7 and worked 80 jobs.



Young viewers liked Tiktok. They not only gave him more than 151 thousand likes, but also supported the author. It turned out that everyone’s parents say approximately the same words, instead of giving them a rest.

And they also say that summer is not for games, but in order to work, write, read, and only small children walk around.

So more [говорят]that in our 11 years they already [как будто] was 24.

The schoolchildren could not pass by such summer melancholy and turned Dwayne Jones into a mouthpiece for their jokes about their upcoming studies.

“I fought with a pterodactyl, hitting the desert, where I rode a camel to school.”

Skala has become the ideal hero of the video memes in which teenagers laugh at their classmates, friends and parents. The.rock_j0hnson supported the protest against moms and dads, who not only, according to children, overestimate the level of workload during school years in their memories, but also tell tales about how they had to get to school.

Dad, who tells how he walked 154 kilometers to school at minus 78 degrees in the morning, and also how he fought a pterodactyl on the way, getting into the desert, where he went to school on a camel.

imuglydontargue0 with the help of the Rock, he showed how a child feels after a quarrel with his parents.

When your mom yelled at you, and you imagine leaving the house, – wrote the author of the video.

But it’s not just problems with parents that worry teenagers. Arguing with overly smart fifth graders can rob you of your peace of mind in the same way, showed Danielrain_…

Me: I buy an iPhone for 120 thousand rubles. Misha from 5th grade: says that for this money you can buy ten Xiaomi Redmi Note 69 Pro Ultra Max, which have the same power.

Also Danielrain showed that there are more annoying characters in school than fifth graders who are filled with knowledge. For example, a classmate whose parents took with them on vacation right before the start of the school year.

The same person who went on August 31 to rest sends congratulations to the conversation on September 1, while everyone is on the line.

And sometimes that same unloved classmate – you yourself, showed in your video meme Deidal_228.

When your classmates are driving home in a hot bus, and you are in a batey car.

The school video with Skala has reached young teachers who talk about their subject and work on their pages. Kruslit used a trend to show how tired a literature teacher is when teaching a lesson on War and Peace. No less than Dwayne Johnson in the rocking chair.

When 10 “M” has not read “War and Peace” and you teach a solo lesson for 40 minutes.

The bonus is Grigory Leps, who also got into the videomeme made by Fazedaxver_watch… After Russian-speaking netizens saw his double in the trailer for the new “Spider-Man”, the singer is having a hard time.

POV: Grigory Leps is trying to explain that he did not star in Spider-Man.

Not only Dwayne Johnson, but also Evgeny Ponasenkov got into Russian videomemes. With its help, Tiktokers are trying to tell what circumstances precede the unbridled revelry.