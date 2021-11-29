How to achieve a beautiful figure and get perfect forms, like model Kendal Jenner

It may seem incredible, but as a child, the beautiful Kendall considered herself ugly against the background of her star sisters. Her legs have always been longer and less prominent than Kim or Chloe’s. However, after many years, it is about the figure of Kendall that most girls on the planet dream of. After all, her narrow waist, slender legs, proportional hips and shoulders are just ideal. We found out what is the secret of her beautiful figure and how the model trains.

I hate cardio. Would prefer to work with weights than just run in place. But I do it anyway!

Personal Trainer Kendall Tips

The model uses the services of one of the most famous fitness trainers of celebrities – Gunnar Peterson. It is he who helps the celebrity in modeling the body and maintaining excellent shape. Gunnar does not hide his methods and shares them with the public.

Side leg raises make them slimmer. Exercises for the inner thighs are just as effective, says Peterson. Regular workouts give a feeling of pleasure from the process, an increase in the standard of living. In addition, they normalize sleep patterns. Everyone should determine the frequency of training for themselves. For some, 2-4 lessons per week will be enough, while for others 6 will not be enough.

Cardio also plays an important role in Kendall’s training process. Although the star admits that she cannot stand him.

Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Body Recipe

A lot of tea. The model starts her day with this drink. Detox tea is your figure’s best friend.

Hearty breakfast. It is this meal that the body needs so much for the rest of the day. And in no case should they be neglected. At Kendall, it usually consists of an egg and an avocado, or a bowl of porridge.

The predominance of proteins in the diet. Both plant and animal origin. This is the most harmless component of the diet for the figure, and therefore the emphasis should be placed on it.

Healthy snacks throughout the day. The model loves hummus and fresh vegetables. Fruit will also be a good escape from hunger.

Cheat meal. Sometimes, very rarely, a girl still allows herself to break loose and eat something harmful, but so tasty. Cheat meal is an integral part of any diet, even the most strict one.

Home Workout Kendall Jenner

Not so long ago, a video was released on the model’s channel about what kind of exercises Kendall prefers. She suggests trying several types of planks that will pump all your muscles.