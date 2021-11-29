How to use swap farming on Binance? – 1 TO

When it comes to providing the latest features in the blockchain world, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance always strives to be ten steps ahead of everyone else. This idea came up again when Binance introduced Swap Farming, a method by which users can swap tokens and earn 50% commission discounts during the initial farming period.

The initial farming period starts on 22/11/2021 00:10 (UTC) and ends on 22/12/2021 00:00 (UTC).

How to use swap farming on Binance for profit?

During the competition, all users who exchange in liquidity pools will participate in a draw for a share of USD 20,000 in BNB.

By maintaining a minimum total swap volume of $ 100 (buy and sell) in any liquidity pools on Binance Liquid Swap, every new user who has never used Binance Liquid Swap before the campaign will receive an equal share of $ 5,000 in BNB. Each qualified user will receive a maximum of $ 20 in BNB. While the official competition is underway, all users who trade for Binance Liquid Swap in approved liquidity pools will be priced based on their total exchange volume (buy and sell), excluding washed trades (wash trades are a form of market manipulation in which investors create artificial activity in the market, selling and buying the same cryptocurrencies at the same time).

The total prize in this case will be $ 15,000, which will be distributed among the top 50 users. For a detailed user guide on how to use the Binance Swap Farming feature, click here.

Which cryptocurrency pairs are eligible for liquidity?

The following pairs are currently available for Binance Swap Farming:

BTC / USDT

BTC / BNB

BTC / ETH

SHIB / USDT

SOL / USDT

DOT / USDT

AVAX / USDT

BNB / USDT

ETH / USDT

Rewards will be issued in BNB within two weeks of the end of the competition, depending on the BNB / USDT exchange rate on Binance at the time of distribution. For more information on the Binance Swap Farm, click here.