Hurricane death toll in Istanbul reaches four

2021-11-29T17: 20
2021-11-29T17: 20
2021-11-29T17: 55
in the world
Istanbul
ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The number of victims of the hurricane in Istanbul increased to four people, 19 were injured, the administration of the city governor said. Earlier, Turkish media wrote that two residents were killed, nine were injured after the roof collapsed. grave condition, “- said the authorities. The disaster destroyed the roofs of 33 houses, knocked down 192 trees and 52 traffic lights. In addition, several dozen vehicles were damaged. The Turkish Coast Guard told RIA Novosti about the suspension of ships on the Bosphorus due to the wind. For the same reason, six Turkish Airlines planes could not land in Istanbul, they were redirected to Ankara and Izmir.
Istanbul
news
ru-RU
in the world, istanbul
Earlier, Turkish media wrote that two residents were killed, nine were injured after the roof collapsed.
“According to the Department of Emergency Situations and Natural Disasters, as a result of the strong wind that began in Istanbul, four people were killed and 19 were injured, three of them in serious condition,” the authorities said.
The disaster destroyed the roofs of 33 houses, knocked down 192 trees and 52 traffic lights. In addition, several dozen vehicles were damaged.
