Hurricane injured in Istanbul rises to 38

Hurricane injured in Istanbul rises to 38

2021-11-29T19: 29

ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The number of injured in the hurricane in Istanbul increased 38, said the head of the Ministry of Health of Turkey Fahrettin Koca. City officials reported four dead and 19 injured by debris from roofs destroyed by strong winds. “As a result of the natural disaster, 38 people were injured, 4 more were killed,” The Turkish Coast Guard told RIA Novosti about the suspension of ship traffic on the Bosphorus due to strong winds. For the same reason, several Turkish Airlines planes were unable to land in Istanbul and were sent to Ankara and Izmir.

