https://ria.ru/20211129/uragan-1761337526.html
Hurricane injured in Istanbul rises to 38
The number of injured due to the hurricane in Istanbul has increased to 38 people – Russia news today
Hurricane injured in Istanbul rises to 38
The number of injured in the hurricane in Istanbul has risen to 38, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T19: 29
2021-11-29T19: 29
2021-11-29T19: 29
in the world
Istanbul
izmir
Turkey
turkish airlines
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106775/35/1067753587_0:169:2000:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_deba60b4f74ec03742259ed65ff9e603.jpg
ANKARA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The number of injured in the hurricane in Istanbul increased 38, said the head of the Ministry of Health of Turkey Fahrettin Koca. City officials reported four dead and 19 injured by debris from roofs destroyed by strong winds. “As a result of the natural disaster, 38 people were injured, 4 more were killed,” The Turkish Coast Guard told RIA Novosti about the suspension of ship traffic on the Bosphorus due to strong winds. For the same reason, several Turkish Airlines planes were unable to land in Istanbul and were sent to Ankara and Izmir.
Istanbul
izmir
Turkey
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/106775/35/1067753587_223-0:2000:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_2afa14586a983fa8c54ef743972924d8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, istanbul, izmir, turkey, turkish airlines
Hurricane injured in Istanbul rises to 38