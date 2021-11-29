I could not stand it! Kim Kardashian responded to romance rumors after divorce after a long silence









During this year, the star was credited with many novels with famous men. However, the media diva herself admits that she is in no hurry to enter into new relationships.









The last couple of weeks, the media has been actively discussing the news about the affair of ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Russian top model Irina Shayk. The couple were caught off guard by the paparazzi in France, where the musician celebrated his forty-fourth birthday. And while Kanye West was having fun with the world-famous fashion model, his ex-wife had already been married to other popular American media figures.

As you know, immediately after the announcement of the divorce from the rapper, Kim Kardashian was repeatedly seen in the company of lawyer and CNN host Wang Jones.

In addition, the star of the TV show is credited with an affair with the rapper Maluma. If the girl ignored the rumors about the relationship with the TV reporter, then when asked what connects her with the performer of Latin American hits, she decided to immediately comment. In the latest episode of the Kardashian Family TV show, Kim finally broke the silence – she announced that at the moment she is not in a relationship with anyone, so the star’s heart is free.

“I don’t date any of these men. I’ve only seen Maluma a few times in Miami, he’s a good guy. It was so sweet … And Wang even wrote to me: “This rumor has provoked so many new dates in my life, and I am so grateful! I owe you the rest of my life now! ”- said Kim.









We will remind, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their separation after six years of marriage in July 2020. The main reason was “irreconcilable differences”, although most are convinced – it’s all about the uncontrollable and eccentric antics of the scandalous rapper. The performer will either declare himself as God while receiving the prize, or will cry in front of everyone. It’s hard with such an unstable spouse!

However, later the couple still managed to find a common language and establish communication. Kim supported the artist in every possible way and even defended him from press attacks. But, unfortunately, Miss Kardashian’s patience still cracked … This winter, the couple announced that they had made the final decision to leave. In the marriage they had four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. West is fighting for the possibility of joint custody in court.









