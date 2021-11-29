“I thought these were my last minutes”: George Clooney spoke about the close encounter with death



George and Amal Clooney

– such a thought, according to Clooney, did not leave him when the actor came to his senses after a horrific motorcycle accident, which he had in Sardinia in 2018, when he arrived there to shoot with his children and his wife Amal. He expected the light to go out any minute and everything would be over. The actor was lying on the asphalt, and people crowded around him. And not only doctors and policemen, but also curious people gathered at the crash site, who photographed him and filmed a video. As Clooney admitted, he was unpleasantly amazed that the moments that he considered to be the last, right in front of his eyes, turned into a topic for the entertainment of Facebook users.

In fact, George still cannot understand how he survived. Then a car crashed into his motorcycle at full speed. And although the driver of the car immediately admitted his guilt in the incident, because it was he who broke the rules, Clooney did not feel any better. At the collision, Clooney was thrown out of the saddle with force and he, flying through the air, broke his head through the windshield of the car, and then collapsed to the ground. As it turned out, the actor’s helmet split in half from the blow. In such a situation, it was almost impossible to expect that nothing happened to his head. Nevertheless, by some miracle, after being in the hospital for several days and undergoing a full examination, George, to his utter amazement, learned that he had escaped with only bruises and abrasions.