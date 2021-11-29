I / we Rihanna: the singer is also not allowed into the bar without a passport

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna

Who is out of luck anymore: the disappointed Rihanna or the bouncer who kicked the star out of the establishment? During a recent date between Rihanna and Rakim Myers, better known as A $ AP Rocky, an incident occurred – they were not allowed into the bar without identification.

Eyewitnesses claim that Rakim tried to find a solution, but the bar employee was adamant and did not pay attention to the paparazzi chasing the couple. As a result, the rapper’s agent came to the rescue, after which the lovers were still able to enter the bar.

The singer’s fans are divided into two camps: some laugh at the situation, while others remind Rihanna of the karmic response for the delay of her ninth studio album. Recall that Rihanna’s last music album was released in January 2016. Meanwhile, the singer is busy developing her fashion and beauty empire, Fenty, as well as writing her own cookbook.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna began talking about their relationship in January 2020, but the couple officially confirmed this information just a month ago. The chronology of their relationship is unclear, the stars stubbornly hide the details of their personal lives. However, in his recent interview with American GQ, the rapper confirmed his seriousness: “With her, I’m much better than alone. I like a serious relationship: she is one in a million, my only one. “

Perhaps we will still hear their duet. Rakim said that Rihanna supports his work, gives him feedback and often offers his ideas: “It is very important to have someone who can listen to the song and give his opinion. She has a different point of view, which is great, ”said A $ AP Rocky. We can only hope that love will inspire Rihanna to write a new album.

Photo: Getty Images