In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for asking to show a QR code
In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for a request to show a QR code – Russia news today
In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for asking to show a QR code
KAZAN, November 29 – RIA Novosti. A visitor to one of the shopping malls in Kazan on Monday night attacked a security guard for a request to show a QR code, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tatarstan told RIA Novosti. According to him, the details of the incident are being established. A source in the security forces of the republic told RIA Novosti that at about 4 pm at the Udacha shopping center on Kulakhmetov Street in Kazan, a private security crew detained a man suspected of stabbing a TC guard. According to him, the attacker was taken to the police, the victim was hospitalized.
