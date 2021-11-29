https://ria.ru/20211129/napadenie-1761352622.html

In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for asking to show a QR code

In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for a request to show a QR code – Russia news today

In a shopping center in Kazan, a man attacked a security guard with a knife for asking to show a QR code

A visitor to one of the shopping malls in Kazan on Monday night attacked a security guard for asking to show a QR code, a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T21: 23

2021-11-29T21: 23

2021-11-29T21: 27

spread of coronavirus

incidents

Kazan

coronavirus in Russia

coronaviruses

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

qr code

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861009_0:151:2935:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_941fbf4e2e4545b512146c5f6704e5fa.jpg

KAZAN, November 29 – RIA Novosti. A visitor to one of the shopping malls in Kazan on Monday night attacked a security guard for a request to show a QR code, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tatarstan told RIA Novosti. According to him, the details of the incident are being established. A source in the security forces of the republic told RIA Novosti that at about 4 pm at the Udacha shopping center on Kulakhmetov Street in Kazan, a private security crew detained a man suspected of stabbing a TC guard. According to him, the attacker was taken to the police, the victim was hospitalized.

https://ria.ru/20211125/kody-1760710022.html

Kazan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755861009_167-0:2770:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_049c266baeb190682b89a88741bea6af.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, kazan, coronavirus in russia, coronaviruses, russia, coronavirus covid-19, qr-code