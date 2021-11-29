In Canada, revealed the first cases of infection with a new strain of “omicron”

https://ria.ru/20211129/kanada-1761192106.html

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron strain have been confirmed in Canada and have been identified in the capital, Ottawa, in arrivals from Nigeria, local authorities said. identified in individuals recently arrived from Nigeria. The Department of Public Health conducts contact tracing, patients are isolated, “- said Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliot. She said in a release posted on the regional government’s website. Elliot said the province of Ontario is “ready” to respond to the new variant of COVID-19. In particular, the situation in hospitals and intensive care units in the field remains stable, and in Ontario there is a developed infrastructure for “dealing with outbreaks”, including the possibility of mass testing. Radio-Canada Info notes that two cases of infection with the Omicron variant – the first in the country. Earlier, the World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – has been named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that the omicron in its danger could become comparable to the Ebola virus and as infectious as the delta strain.

