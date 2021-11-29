In Georgia, almost a million people will be banned from playing in casinos – RBC

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti



The number of Georgian citizens who will be restricted from gambling will be up to a million, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. This information was transmitted by the “First Channel” of Georgia. According to official statistics, as of January 1, 2021, a total of 3,728,600 people lived in Georgia.

At a government meeting a week ago, the prime minister announced a plan according to which casinos in the country will be liquidated in two stages. At the first stage, the government will raise taxes on gambling companies and the age at which it is possible to participate in gambling, as well as ban advertising. In the second stage, casinos will be banned. Garibashvili developed the plan jointly with the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

Georgia opens land borders for foreigners



The Ministry of Finance has prepared a bill on the introduction of restrictions on the work of the gambling business; in the near future it will be submitted for consideration to the Parliament of Georgia. Restrictions will apply only to citizens of the country.

“The introduction of a new taxation mechanism for the online gambling business will be envisaged, and the overall tax base of the sector will be increased by 65-70%, the second question is the age limit of 25 years, our citizens will be banned from gambling,” Garibashvili said at today’s government meeting. reported the “First Channel” of Georgia.