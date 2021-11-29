https://ria.ru/20211129/vzryv-1761212037.html
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, an explosion thundered at a thermal power plant
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, an explosion thundered at a thermal power plant
The explosion occurred at the Burshtyn thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region, two workers received burns, the press service of the State Service reported on Monday … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The explosion occurred at the Burshtyn thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region, two workers were burned, the press service of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine said on Monday. According to the press service, on Sunday evening the rescuers received a message about the explosion at the Burshtyn TPP. ” In the boiler of the seventh power unit, a depressurization of the shield tube with a diameter of 60 millimeters occurred, as a result of which a gas-vapor mixture and gases were released from the boiler furnace and two workers were burned, they were hospitalized, “the message says. According to the press service, the seventh power unit was shut down and taken out of building, the fourth power unit was put into operation instead. Currently, seven units are operating at the TPP, the incident did not affect the operation of the station. Also, rescuers, citing information from the admission department of the Burshtyn city hospital, said that five people were hospitalized. Information is being specified.
