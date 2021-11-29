In St. Petersburg, Metrostroi workers went to a picket near Smolny

Former employees of “Metrostroy” went to the building of the government of St. Petersburg because of unpaid wage arrears. This was announced by the head of the “Beautiful Petersburg” movement Krasimir Vranski.

The workers decided to go to the picket, as they have not yet been paid their salaries for several months, as well as compensation for vacations. In August this year, Metrostroy was declared bankrupt. The company’s accounts receivable amount to 15 billion rubles. The city government previously reported that they transferred all the money to the workers back in 2019, the employees themselves claim the opposite.

Metrostroi consistently had problems with paying salaries: disgruntled workers went on strike since 2018, and also refused to leave the mine after the end of the shift. At the end of October, the city government signed a contract with a new contractor – Metrostroy of the Northern Capital. The company became the only supplier in terms of construction, design and reconstruction of the subway. More than three thousand Metrostroy employees were re-registered to work in the Northern Capital Metrostroy. At the same time, salary debts remained.

According to Sota, about 100 people went to Smolny. Several police buses are in place. The workers hope that one of the members of the government will come out to them.

In St. Petersburg, the opening dates of new metro stations were repeatedly postponed, and Metrostroi workers were not paid their wages for several months. The only company in the city that officially builds the metro has several times disrupted the commissioning dates for three stations of the Frunzensky radius – Dunayskaya, Prospekt Slavy and Shushary. After opening, one of the stations was flooded with water more than once.

In mid-December 2019, investigators arrested Nikolai Alexandrov, General Director of Metrostroy. He and the directors of two other companies were accused of entering into a fictitious contract for the supply of raw materials under the guise of executing two government contracts. Investigators have estimated the damage at 178 million rubles.

Later, Aleksandrov became a defendant in a criminal case of embezzlement of 153 million rubles during electrical work on the Frunzensky radius of the St. Petersburg metro. In January 2020, the former head of Metrostroy was released under house arrest.