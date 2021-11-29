In the center of Gamaleya, they talked about the protection of vaccines against the disease with the omicron strain

Head of the Laboratory for the Mechanisms of Population Variation of Pathogenic Microorganisms, Center named after Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin said that already created vaccines will continue to work and protect against the severe course of the disease when infected with the omicron strain.

“We can say for sure that vaccines will continue to work and protect against severe disease,” he said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

The specialist added that this was the case with all previous variants of the coronavirus.

Earlier, the World Health Organization warned that those who have previously undergone COVID-19 increase the risk of re-infection when exposed to a new variant of the omicron virus.

On November 25, it became known that scientists have identified a new strain of coronavirus in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, which could potentially become the most dangerous. Later it was designated by the Greek letter “omicron”.

The WHO said that there is not enough data to say that the new omicron coronavirus strain is more infectious than other options.