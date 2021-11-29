In the evening, traffic on Borisenko will be opened – the repair of the collector was completed ahead of schedule

The contractor’s specialists, who are repairing an emergency storm collector in the area of ​​Borisenko, 2, are completing the work ahead of schedule. The collector has already been restored, all that remains is to lay new asphalt. They plan to open traffic on the site already tonight, the mayor’s office reports.

“Due to damage to the collector, there was a failure on the road earlier. On the night of Saturday (November 27 – approx. VL.ru) the contractors started work. It was originally planned that the work would be completed on December 6, but the company was able to attract additional forces, worked not only during the day, but also at night. As a result, the repair of the collector has already been completed this morning. Backfilling has been carried out, and today the road will be asphalted at the work site, ”comments Aleksey Denisov, Chief Specialist of the Roads and Improvement Department.

Immediately after the new asphalt is laid, traffic will be opened. Accordingly, on the street of 40 years of the Komsomol, the previous one-way traffic scheme will be returned. Now, at the time of renovation, there is a two-way traffic from the intersection of the 50th anniversary of the Komsomol to Vilkovo.

Let us remind you that after a heavy rain in September a deep failure appeared on the road from Vilkovo to Sportivnaya. In the evenings, the pit on the median was difficult to see. In November, the pit opened again, as if hinting that it would not be possible to get off the restoration repairs. Moreover, in 2019, this road was repaired under the BKAD program. For its work, OOO FederalStroy received 82 million rubles.

Last weekend, a section of 40 years of the Komsomol street, where a two-way traffic scheme was temporarily introduced, became a problem road. This is due to the fact that they forgot to install the appropriate temporary signs here – some motorists drove according to the old memory, and some – according to the new scheme.