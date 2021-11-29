In the Kursk region, a mummed Cossack drove into the “Pyaterochka” on a horse and began to brandish a saber

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/v_kurskoy_oblasti_ryazhenyy_kazak_zaehal_v_pyaterochku_na_kone_i_prinyalsya_razmahivat_shashkoy https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/v_kurskoy_oblasti_ryazhenyy_kazak_zaehal_v_pyaterochku_na_kone_i_prinyalsya_razmahivat_shashkoy 2021.11.29

In the Kurchatovsky district of the Kursk region, an unknown man, dressed in a Cossack uniform, tried to ride a horse to the local “Pyaterochka”, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kursk region reported. The police started checking. The man had a checker with him, which he actively brandished.

“By the time the police arrived, the man on horseback was near the store,” says the Kursk Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. – Based on outward signs, he was intoxicated, but refused to be examined. He behaved aggressively. “

An administrative case was opened against him. The saber, which was with him, was seized and sent for examination to establish whether it is a cold weapon.

The chicken explained to the police that “the horse wanted bread.” Therefore, the violator “gave her the right to choose a product from the entire range.” “Despite the fact that the owner was not interested in whether she reached the house, the police made sure that the horse got home,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.