In the Novgorod region, about two thousand people were left without electricity

S.-PETERSBURG, November 28 – RIA Novosti. In the Novgorod region, after a snowfall, 1,810 people remain without power supply in 62 settlements, currently restoration work continues, said the head of the press service of the regional administration Nikolai Shestakov. Earlier it was reported that on the night of November 28 in the Novgorod region, 4.5 thousand consumers remained without power supply due to the sticking of wet snow on the wires and falling trees on the network. On Sunday afternoon, 178 settlements with 4.6 thousand people were in the cut-off zone in the region. “In the Novgorod region at 22.00, as a result of the snowfall, there are 62 settlements, 1810 people in the cut-off zone. 55 teams of 203 people, 59 units are working. The main blow of the elements fell on the central and eastern regions – Okulovsky, Moshensky, Pestovsky. The icing of wet snow provoked wire breakage, falling trees on power lines, “Shestakov wrote in his Telegram channel. He also said that all socially significant objects receive electricity in full. The restoration work continues.

Novgorod region

