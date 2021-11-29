In Ukraine, they told what weapon will help “repel” Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The former president of Ukraine and the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, said on the air of the Pryamoy TV channel that the supply of weapons from NATO countries would allow Ukraine to stop Russian aggression.

According to him, Kiev needs to raise the price that Moscow will have to pay for aggression against Ukraine. The politician said that he had already met with the “eight four-star generals” of the American army, from whom he asked for military assistance.

He noted that Kiev should receive from the United States “from counter-battery stations to increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian artillery and ending with electronic warfare stations. Starting from Patriot anti-aircraft missiles – and ending with modern lethal defensive weapons, which the Ukrainian armed forces need. “

Previously, the newspaper “Izvestia” reportedthat NATO countries are transferring heavy weapons to the borders of Belarus to “contain Russia.”