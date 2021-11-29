In vain hopes: Kim Kardashian is not going to revive his marriage to Kanye West

Kanye West dreams of bringing back Kim Kardashian. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The other day, Kanye West publicly announced that he was going to return love to Kim Kardashian and reunite with her again. And now it became known that Kim herself thinks about it. It turned out that, unlike the ex-spouse, Kardashian does not at all seek to revive their marriage.

“Make no mistake, Kim is not going to return to Kanye. She did not give him any hints of a possible continuation of the relationship. Their marriage ended when she filed for divorce, ”an insider told HollywoodLife.

The fact that he dreams of returning Kim Kanye said at the annual charity event in Los Angeles in honor of Thanksgiving, which is celebrated in the United States on November 25. In his speech, West repented to his wife and admitted that he intends to return her. The musician said that he made many mistakes, but now he wants to make amends and save his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

– Mistakes in a relationship can be atoned for. I’ve made mistakes. I did things in public that were unacceptable to me as a husband. But right now I’m here to change everything, ”West said.

The rapper said that he will make every effort to reunite his family.

“If the enemy can separate Kim and me, there will be millions of families who will believe that this is normal. But when God reunites us with Kim, it will affect millions of families. They will see that they can go through all the difficulties that were the machinations of the devil so that they suffer, – the musician noted.

Kanye revealed that he has already moved into a house adjacent to the mansion in which Kim lives. The musician did this in order to spend as much time as possible with children – eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. But this, according to Kanye, is not enough, he “needs to go home.”

The couple filed for divorce in February. Photo: Instagram.

Previously, Kanye and Kim were seen together more than once: the paparazzi even photographed the ex-spouses having dinner together. This gave rise to rumors that they wanted to reunite.

Earlier, scandalous details of their divorce surfaced in the press. It turns out that the musician in marriage was not faithful to his wife. A source close to the famous couple said that Kanye cheated on Kim with a singer from the list of top stars. This happened immediately after the birth of their middle son Saint. It was no secret to Kanye’s entourage that he regularly cheated on Kim. The rapper himself bragged to his friends that he sleeps with fans.

“During his Saint Pablo Tour, he spun in front of his team, admitting that he slept with the girls behind Kim’s back,” the source said.

We will remind, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February this year after seven years of marriage. In a statement, Kim asked the court to grant her and her husband joint custody of the children.