India will introduce additional testing for visitors from “risk countries” – RBC

Photo: Yawar Nazir / Getty Images



India will introduce additional testing for COVID-19 at the airport for those arriving from “at-risk countries” from December 1, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Also, due to the spread of the new strain, passengers who have arrived from other countries will be selectively checked for coronavirus. This was reported on the website of the country’s government.

“All travelers (regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status) arriving in India from countries identified as ‘countries at risk’ will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the airport in addition to preliminary COVID-19 testing. held 72 hours before departure, ”the message says.

The Indian Ministry of Health classified European countries as risk countries, including the United Kingdom, as well as Israel, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

If a positive result is obtained, those arriving from these countries will be isolated and sent for treatment. Those who receive a negative result will have to go through a week of self-isolation, after which they will be re-tested, and then they will be on self-control for another seven days.

Under the new rules, 5% of passengers arriving from countries that do not belong to the risk category will also be checked.