Investors from China demand to recover $ 4.5 billion from Ukraine in the Motor Sich case

The Chinese company Skyrizon and other investors from the PRC demand through the courts to recover from Ukraine at least $ 4.5 billion for losses incurred due to the manufacturer of aircraft engines Motor Sich. This is stated in a statement released by Skyrizon on the WeChat social network.

“Chinese investors demanded to recognize Ukraine in violation of the bilateral investment agreement and to pay the plaintiffs full compensation for all losses incurred in the amount of more than $ 4.5 billion,” the statement said.

In addition, the statement noted that Chinese investors may continue to claim additional damages. The claim was sent to the Arbitration Court in The Hague.

“We always hope for goodwill and reconciliation, but we never succumb to forceful pressure and will use all possible legal means to resolutely protect our legitimate rights and interests,” the statement said.

As a reminder, in 2016, Chinese investors acquired more than half of the shares of Motor Sich PJSC, and in August 2019 they submitted the transaction documents for approval to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. The shares belonging to Chinese investors were seized by the SBU.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 28 of this year put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Skyrizon and the key shareholder of the company, Wang Jin. The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded by calling for the rights of Chinese investors to be respected.