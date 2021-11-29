Israel allowed to track the location of carriers of the omicron strain

The Israeli government has allowed tracking the geolocation of people infected with the new omicron coronavirus strain. According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the General Security Service (SHABAK) will again deal with this.

A similar system was already used by the authorities at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but this time not all COVID-19 patients will fall under the tracking program, but only those whose tests have confirmed the presence of the omicron strain. Carriers of other variants of the coronavirus, as well as those who have come into contact with infected omicron, will not fall into the field of view of the Shabak, writes The Times of Israel.

To track the intelligence services will use the data of mobile phones and “other confidential information”. Geolocation tracking of infected citizens is expected to continue until at least Thursday, December 2. The need for these measures will be reviewed on a daily basis.

Last Friday, Israel confirmed the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus infection, which was brought into the country from South Africa. In this regard, the country’s authorities decided to close the borders for all foreigners, and citizens returning home were obliged to be tested twice and then quarantined. Those returning from southern Africa were ordered to quarantine in special hotels.