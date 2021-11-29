Israel closed borders for foreigners because of omicron

Israel on Sunday announced a ban on all foreigners from entering the country – in connection with the spread of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus, which, according to first estimates, is more infectious than previously detected strains and, experts fear, can overcome the protection created by vaccines.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban would be in effect for two weeks, and its goal was to give experts time to assess the true degree of threat posed by the new strain.

The Moroccan authorities also ordered the ban on all passenger flights to the country. Many other countries, including the United States and Russia, where the emergence of the omicron strain has not yet been confirmed, impose restrictions or bans on air traffic with the states of southern Africa, where the omicron was first identified. South African authorities are protesting against the bans, claiming that other states are, in fact, punishing the country for the fact that its scientists, having identified a new strain, did their job.

In addition to South Africa and Botswana, those infected with the new strain have been identified in the UK, Israel, Australia, Hong Kong and a number of EU countries. On Sunday, it became known that at least 13 out of about 600 passengers who arrived in the Netherlands from South Africa the day before are carriers of the omicron – they were all tested for coronavirus.

In a number of countries, in particular in the UK, restrictions have also been tightened in connection with the emergence of Omicron.

Physicians and virologists emphasize that it is too early to draw any conclusions about whether “omicron” leads to a more severe course of the disease, or, conversely, a milder course compared to existing strains, and whether it bypasses the effect of vaccines. It takes at least a few weeks to get the relevant information. Early evidence from South Africa, however, suggests that the strain appears to be more infectious than its “predecessors.”

The emergence of a new strain was confirmed this week. On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it “of concern.” On Sunday, she explained why the strain was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet “omicron”, while the preceding letters “nu” and “xi” have not yet been used to designate strains of coronavirus. It is argued that it was done in order to avoid consonance with common words in world languages ​​- in particular, “nu” looks like the English word new (new), and “xi” (in the Latin transcription xi) is a common surname in China (its is worn, in particular, by the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping).