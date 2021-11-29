“It hurts to watch the development of many drugs abandoned.”

In mid-November, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway fund reported more than $ 100 million (13F) positions. As a result, it turned out that he was cutting his investments in pharmaceutical giants Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie and completely sold off his stake in Merck. But Berkshire Hathaway has a new investment in this industry – $ 475 million invested in Royalty Pharma.
As soon as the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway became known, Royalty Pharma shares rose by 5%: many investors are closely watching where market gurus are investing in order to follow the same course.
Investments in Royalty Pharma are not typical for Buffett: the amount is too small, Buffett is used to operating with billions of dollars, says Barron’s. Most likely, the investment was made by one of his assistants, Ted Weschler or Todd Combs.
Royalty Pharma founder Pablo Legorreta loves to be called biotech. Although, in fact, writes Forbes, he has to convince stock players of this: a business is more like an investment fund. Many scientists around the world dream of how they will invent a new popular drug. Someone even succeeds. And Legorreta found a much simpler and more reliable way to become a billionaire in pharmaceuticals.