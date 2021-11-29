Izvestia warned of closing nearly 30 banks by October 2022

https://ria.ru/20211129/banki-1761206284.html

Russian banks predicted a massive closure

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Almost three dozen credit institutions may cease operations in Russia by October 2022. “Izvestia” writes about this with reference to the review “The Health Index of the Banking Sector” by the rating agency “Expert RA”. Experts considered changes in the lending market and, as a consequence, a decrease in profits as one of the main factors leaving the market. It is likely that organizations with low ratings will lose their licenses forcibly or on their own initiative, or they will be merged or acquired. 29 banks were at risk – about eight percent of the total. It is clarified that over the past four quarters, 45 institutions have left the sector, of which 32 – on regulatory grounds, seven – due to voluntary cancellation of licenses, and six more have joined others. banks. “The most significant risks of organizations classified in rating categories no higher than ruB (low level of creditworthiness, at which it is possible to fulfill financial obligations on time and in full, but at the same time the margin of safety is limited. – Editor’s note)”, – said the director according to the validation of Expert RA Yuri Belikov, noting that such institutions account for about 49 percent of the total number of assessed credit institutions. Earlier, the Association of Banks of Russia expressed concerns about the Central Bank’s proposal to expand the number of grounds for revoking licenses from credit institutions in connection with the planned work anti-money laundering platform “Know Your Customer”. Through this service, institutions will be able to receive online information on the level of risk of involvement in suspicious transactions of customers and their counterparties. As noted in the association, “special concern” is the fact that the license revocation may result from non-compliance or violation of requirements relating to the organization “procedures for informing clients about the Central Bank’s assignment to risk groups of suspicious transactions.”

