Japan closes entry to foreigners over omicron strain

TOKYO, November 29 – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in front of reporters that from November 30, the exemptions introduced earlier on November 8 for the entry of foreign businessmen, students and specialists will be canceled due to the spread of the new omicron coronavirus strain. countries from November 30, “Kishida said. The measure is introduced as an emergency until the moment when it is possible to find out all the information about the new strain. Since November 8, Japan has introduced exemptions on entry for businessmen, students and specialists with vaccines certified in Japan: in the case of full vaccination and the presence of a host, which was supposed to to ensure compliance with the rules, they were allowed to stay in quarantine for 3 days instead of 10 or 14, and then they were allowed to visit places necessary for carrying out activities and use public transport. The measure did not apply to tourists – the issuance of visas for them was not renewed. Since December 28, Japan has actually stopped issuing new visas due to the spread of the so-called “alpha” strain of the coronavirus. Thus, this was the first major relaxation of travel restrictions in nearly a year.

