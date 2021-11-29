Jennifer Aniston before and after plastics

Jennifer Aniston turned 52 in February 2021. But she looks much younger than the age stated in the passport.

Perhaps Jen has good genetics, and she is also rich and successful, which means she has the opportunity to visit the best beauty salons and beauty parlors.

However, not everything is on the face Aniston from nature. With one hundred percent probability, we can say that the actress did herself a rhinoplasty. This happened at the dawn of her career, when Jennifer began acting in the cult TV series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston at 20 / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Also read

But even after that, her nose looks very natural. Already only its tip has become, and then quite a bit. To the surgeon we must pay tribute, the procedure was done with jewelry. They say that some girls even come to surgeons with a photograph of Aniston’s nose, they want the same for themselves.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Of course, the star devotes a lot of time to skin and body treatments. Jen visits the beautician’s office regularly, most likely, she is given lifting massages, as well as courses of ultrasound and laser therapy in order to maintain skin tone.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer’s breasts are natural. Since the star did not give birth to children, she did not need any braces.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Some experts claim that Jennifer did a minor injectable lip augmentation and a facelift. However, it is difficult to confirm or deny this information.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Also read

The figure of the actress deserves special praise. Unfortunately, Jennifer does not tell in detail what exactly she does, it is known for sure that the actress loves yoga. With good genetics, a healthy lifestyle and yoga practice, it is quite possible to look like a celebrity at 52.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Read also: Jennifer Aniston – 52: twenty-five spectacular images of the popular actress