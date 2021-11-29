Jennifer Aniston strips naked in the Morning Show

In the first season of The Morning Show, Alex learns that her close friend and colleague Mitch Kessler has been fired from the TV channel for sexual assault charges. At the same time, she needs not only to survive the hard news, but also to continue to work somehow further.

Aniston admitted that this is one of her most difficult jobs in her entire career. “I am happy that this role has come right now. I did my best to create the best world for my heroine, ”said Jennifer.

Her partners in the series were Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. The actors admitted that Jennifer Aniston and Alex Levy are two different people. And the unique reincarnation is a great professional merit.