Jennifer Aniston’s Secret of Youth Revealed – Every Girl Can Do It

11/30/2021 at 00:32, Blizko.by



Jennifer Aniston, who is known around the world as an actress who played Rachel in the American sitcom Friends, celebrated her 52nd birthday this year. However, the appearance of the celebrity does not correspond to these numbers.

In order to keep the contour of her face toned, the famous actress starts every morning with the same ritual. Jennifer rinses her face with ice water exactly 25 times. It helps to “wake up” the skin after sleep, improve blood circulation and also tighten enlarged pores. Aniston taught her this life hack by a beautician.

The American actress is not the first to regularly do this procedure in order to stay young and attractive for longer.

Joan Crawford, another American movie star, washed her face in a similar way back in 1930-4. And to retain moisture, after such a beauty ritual, Joan used a thick, oily face cream.

Photo: esquire.ru, krot.info

Elena Shimanovskaya