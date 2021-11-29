Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why their relationship is considered a PR romance

Jennifer and Ben generally renewed their relationship in a very timely manner. And much in their case seems to be done only for the sake of excitement. This is probably why those who follow the seething world of celebrities found themselves faced with a rather difficult dilemma: to believe in the sincerity of this relationship or to take off their rose-colored glasses and admit that we have a PR romance in front of us.

Take the same couple exit in Venice. Videos and photos of them whispering something sweetly to each other and smiling embarrassedly immediately went viral on social networks. As if such intimate gestures were, if not staged, then at least agreed upon in advance.

Another example is the August sensation when Affleck (accidentally or not) was seen in a Tiffany & Co. store. at the showcase with diamond rings. Attention: those making notes in a notebook. The actor came to the boutique with his mother and daughters, which, in general, could somehow justify him, but those who wanted to have already drawn conclusions – the loudest engagement of 2021 is coming. Later, insiders said that Ben was just playing with the children: they walked around the mall in search of certain items and crossed out when something caught their eye. However, almost no attention was paid to this version.