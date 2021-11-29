Jennifer Lopez wants to sever last ties with Alex Rodriguez

Out of sight, out of heart and out of business – that’s how Jennifer Lopez decided. The singer and actress intends to finally break all ties with Alex Rodriguez. Not only has she deleted all joint photos from her Instagram and unsubscribed from the ex-fiancé, now the 52-year-old star wants to sell her stake in a joint venture with her former business. This is reported by foreign media with reference to anonymous sources.

Jennifer washes her hands. She has ended not only a romantic relationship with Alex, but wants to abandon him as a business partner. Her management, her lawyers will talk to him to settle all legal matters. She will have to sell her part of the company or buy it out. And she does not care about possible losses, because freedom from him (Rodriguez) is important to her. She knows that this will be fair to Ben, – insiders say in a conversation with Us Weekly. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have jointly invested in the nutritional supplement company Hims & Hers and the personal workout app Fitplan. Recall that, announcing the separation in April this year, Jennifer and Alex made a joint statement in which they assured the fans that they would remain friends and continue to work together.

We realized that we became better friends, and we hope that we will remain so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, we must add – thanks to everyone who sent kind words of support – it was said in the statement.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

And if Lopez chose the path of completely refusing any contact with her ex, then Rodriguez, on the contrary, uses every opportunity to be close to the ex-lover (he celebrated his birthday in the same city as Lopez) and talk about J. Lo. So, the other day Aleksdal’s first interview after breaking off the engagement with Jennifer, in which, among other things, he answered questions about the relationship with the singer.

I’ve had an incredible life of partnership for five years, and my daughters and I have learned a lot during that time. And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of that to move forward and say, “You know what? We are so grateful for the past five years, how can we make the next five years better based on the lessons learned?” – Alex said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

We will remind, in April this year, after four years of relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made a public statement that they have become more friends and “wish each other all the best.” Most believe that the “injured” side in this gap was the ex-baseball player, and, according to insiders, he tried to do everything possible to get his beloved back. But be that as it may, Lopez is now happy with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck